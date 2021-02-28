ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,460 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

