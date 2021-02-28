ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 549 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.60.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $398.12 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

