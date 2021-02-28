ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,366 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $64.49 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

