ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,913 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

