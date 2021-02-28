ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 110,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 104,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $138.29 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $145.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,358,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.