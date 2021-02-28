ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after buying an additional 138,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,080,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,324,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,618,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 808,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,369,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $119.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

