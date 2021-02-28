ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ball by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 220,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $3,056,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ball by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 53,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

NYSE:BLL opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

