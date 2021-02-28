ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.