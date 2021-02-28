ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Hologic by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hologic by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Hologic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Hologic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.