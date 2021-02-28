ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $195.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

