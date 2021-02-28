ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in American Water Works by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

