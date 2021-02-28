ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

