ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cummins by 273.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after acquiring an additional 103,728 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

NYSE CMI opened at $253.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.85. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $260.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

