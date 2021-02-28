ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,293 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

