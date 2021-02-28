ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after purchasing an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 208,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $161.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

