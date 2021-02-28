ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

