ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AutoZone by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,159.92 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,181.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

