ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $3.08 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 172,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.