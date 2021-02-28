ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 131.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 21.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 13,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $179.04 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

