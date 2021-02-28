ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 10,451 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $92.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

