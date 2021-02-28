ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 10,781 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 506,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Edison International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.