ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 17,772 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,053,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,124,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $115.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

