ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 49,867 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 238,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 628,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 373,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.