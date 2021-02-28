ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abiomed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $324.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.51. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

