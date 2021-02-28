ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 75,485 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50,000.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

