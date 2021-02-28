ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

