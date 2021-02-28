ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.67.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $374.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

