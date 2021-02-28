ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,327 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKR opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.