ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,533 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $184.46 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.