ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 329.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,744 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.10% of ProSight Global worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in ProSight Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ProSight Global by 46.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 269,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProSight Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ProSight Global by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the third quarter worth about $472,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PROS opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $551.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.47. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PROS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

