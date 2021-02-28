ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the January 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PKTX opened at $0.14 on Friday. ProtoKinetix has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

