Proton Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $228,568.74 and approximately $125,154.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.00754430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00030490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039283 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

