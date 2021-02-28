PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.27.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 972,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.