PTON Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $204,991.90 and approximately $15.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PTON has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.28 or 0.00740434 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00029408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00030620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00039081 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.