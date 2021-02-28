Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the January 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PCMC opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41. Public Company Management has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

