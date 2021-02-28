Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the January 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PCMC opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41. Public Company Management has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.68.
Public Company Management Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Company Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Company Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.