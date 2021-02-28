Public Mint Trading 44.7% Higher Over Last 24 Hours (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $19.42 million and $6.16 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.