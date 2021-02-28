Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

