Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 29.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $200,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

PSA traded down $9.42 on Friday, hitting $233.94. 1,108,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,850. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

