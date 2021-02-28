Pundi X Reaches Market Cap of $447.81 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $447.81 million and approximately $139.35 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.49 or 0.00773256 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00030872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00057214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00041344 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

