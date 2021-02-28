Punk Basic (PUNK-BASIC) Price Tops $28,199.05 on Exchanges

Punk Basic (CURRENCY:PUNK-BASIC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Punk Basic has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Punk Basic coin can currently be purchased for $28,199.05 or 0.60994266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Punk Basic has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $32,036.00 worth of Punk Basic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Punk Basic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00474036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00074022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00078874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00078666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00466557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00194934 BTC.

Punk Basic Profile

Punk Basic’s total supply is 120 coins. Punk Basic’s official Twitter account is @NFTX_

Buying and Selling Punk Basic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Punk Basic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Punk Basic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Punk Basic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Punk Basic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Punk Basic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.