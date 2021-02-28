Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 857,000 shares, a growth of 6,065.5% from the January 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PHPYF opened at $1.24 on Friday. Pushpay has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Get Pushpay alerts:

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.