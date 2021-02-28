PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches Market Cap of $51,565.80

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $51,565.80 and approximately $191.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,832.71 or 1.01041394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002839 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

