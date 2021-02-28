Pylon Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Pylon Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges. Pylon Network has a market cap of $395,347.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00789983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00030673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.