Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Q2 by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO opened at $121.88 on Friday. Q2 has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.72. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

