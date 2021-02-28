QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of QIAGEN worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in QIAGEN by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,007 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in QIAGEN by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

