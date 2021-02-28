Qitmeer Price Tops $0.0201 on Exchanges (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $497,284.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.75 or 0.00470377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00069198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00077013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00079933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.72 or 0.00450234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00201426 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 157,775,170 coins. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.