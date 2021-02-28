QLC Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $605,169.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $605,169.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.00487016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00073310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00078539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.00470033 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00193595 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

