QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

QTS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $62.12. 879,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,602. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -167.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

