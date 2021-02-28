Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $484.93 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $484.93 million and $322.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00010637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,197,816 coins and its circulating supply is 98,164,013 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

