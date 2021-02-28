Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 132.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,984 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

QLYS opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

